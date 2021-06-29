Mansfield Building Society welcomes first female Board Chair

Alison Chmiel

Alison Chmiel takes the reins of the Society’s Board from Jeremy Cross, who is standing down following six years in the role.

Alison is a long-standing Director at the Society and was first appointed to the Board in February 2013.

Alison started her career at IBM before later moving on to Ikano Bank UK where she was finance director and deputy managing director.

Alison’s talents were also recognised by The Woodland Trust where she spent many years as a Director/Trustee.

Alison Chmiel said: “I’m delighted to be taking up the role of Board Chair at Mansfield Building Society and wish to thank Jeremy for his excellent stewardship over the last six years, during which time the Society enjoyed unparalleled change, investment and growth.

"I want to play my part in ensuring that the Society continues to thrive and prosper, while remaining true to its mutual heritage by looking after its members and the community which we are proud to serve.”

Mansfield Building Society chief executive, Paul Wheeler, said that Alison’s knowledge, experience and leadership style are exactly the right blend of skills necessary to lead the Board.

He said: “As well as her impressive CV and hands-on experience, I’ve seen Alison’s natural ability to engage with colleagues on the Board and across the Society.