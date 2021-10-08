Mansfield Building Society supports Sutton Harriers with £500 donation
Sutton Harriers have been given a helping hand in their bid to replace worn equipment for its members and the community with a donation of £500 from the Mansfield Building Society Community Support Scheme.
The club’s current track and facilities were officially opened by Lord Coe in 2007 and equipment is showing signs of age and inevitable wear and tear from its 200 club members and pupils from Ashfield School.
Philip Bird, treasurer of Sutton in Ashfield Harriers and Athletics Club, said: “Sutton Harriers is a long established local club with past members having competed at the Olympics.
"We are continuing to expand, attracting new members and compete in all levels of athletics.
"While we accept members of all ages and abilities, we are also proud to provide a safe environment for young people to keep fit and develop athletic skills – perhaps even the next Olympian.”
Vickie Preston, head of HR at Mansfield Building Society, said: “The Mansfield’s Community Support Scheme is there to support charities and organisations that benefit local people, and Sutton Harriers are prime example of a club we are lucky to have in the area.
"The safe haven it provides for people within our local communities to keep fit and develop sporting skills is of huge value and we hope the new equipment continues to benefit the club for many years to come.”
