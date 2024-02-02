Mansfield Building Society extends support to Alzheimer’s Society in 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Alzheimer’s Society first became Mansfield’s chosen charity partner in 2023 after all colleagues had the opportunity to nominate and vote for their preferred charity.

Throughout the year, the team at Mansfield fundraised and volunteered for the charity, raising £6,000 – helping to support more than 12,700 people estimated to be living with dementia across Nottinghamshire.

A society-wide poll, saw colleagues vote to renew that partnership for 2024.

Image: Alice Grewcock, Alzheimer’s Society, with members of Mansfield Building Society’s Charity Committee.

Dementia is a term used to describe a set of symptoms that over time can affect memory, problem-solving, language and behaviour.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia but there are many others.

Anyone affected can be supported by Alzheimer’s Society through some of the hardest and most frightening times, to improve their lives and help to avoid crisis.

Alice Grewcock, community fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society in Nottinghamshire, said: “We cannot thank Mansfield Building Society and all their wonderful staff enough for raising £6,000 for Alzheimer’s Society in 2023 and for making such a huge difference to the lives of local people affected by dementia.

“I am deeply moved that they have nominated Alzheimer’s Society to be their charity partner for a second year in 2024.”

“This support could not have come at a more vital time as one in three people born today will develop dementia in their lifetime and dementia is currently the UK’s biggest killer.

“Too many people face dementia alone, but a £10 donation could cover the cost of that first telephone conversation with one of our expert Dementia Advisers.”

Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Support line provides expert help through practical advice, emotional support, and guidance for the best next step. Readers can call 0333 150 3456 or visit alzheimers.org.uk

Vickie Preston, head of HR, said: “2023 saw colleagues work extremely hard to achieve a superb £6,000 donation for Alzheimer’s Society.

“Fundraising events ranging from cooking, serving breakfast cobs and Christmas dinners to taking part in the Alzheimer’s Society’s ‘Trek to Remember’, saw colleagues pulling in the sponsorship for their efforts.