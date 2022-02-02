Mansfield Building Society choose Nottinghamshire Mind as new Charity Partner

The team at The Mansfield will now be fundraising and volunteering for the service, which provides vital mental health support across the county and eager to get started, the Society’s Charity Committee has put together a schedule of fundraising events, ranging from bake sales and an Easter hunt, to climbing Ben Nevis.

Vickie Preston, head of HR and Charity Committee member, said: “We are delighted to announce Nottinghamshire Mind as our new Charity Partner. The Society is committed to supporting the local community and what better way to do this than fundraising and volunteering for this critical service.

Paul Wheeler, chief executive officer at Mansfield Building Society and Jo Sanders, partnerships and promotions lead at Nottinghamshire Mind.

"As a Society we encourage our colleagues to talk and we support our members in need, so to contribute to the wider communities through the charity, is fantastic.”

Jo Sanders, from Nottinghamshire Mind, said: “We are privileged to have been chosen by Mansfield Building Society to be their Charity of the Year.

"This partnership will not only provide Nottinghamshire Mind with much needed funds to be able to continue our community mental health support, it will also give us an opportunity to work with Mansfield Building Society colleagues, customers and the wider community to help create a culture where mental health can be talked about openly without judgement.”