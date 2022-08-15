Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam, aged 11, Joe, nine, and seven-year-old Blake Adey, who all attend Intake Farm Primary School, Mansfield – have been keeping Armstrong Road’s Ladybrook Park tidy this summer.

Sam, who was head boy at the primary school, is due to start at Queen Elizabeth’s Academy this September.

Sharron Hartson, the 58-year-old grandmother of the boys, said that they are all active within the community and enjoy getting involved in community projects.

Brothers - Sam, Joe and Blake Adey after a litter-picking session at Ladybrook Park.

Sharron said: “We are part of Friends of Ladybrook Park, a resident-led community group.

“The boys are involved with that too.

“I am a keen litter picker and volunteer from the ramblers, which is a community litter-picking group.

“The boys have taken an interest too, which is lovely to see. I am very proud of them.

“We are so lucky in Mansfield with our parks and green spaces, and it is great to see the younger generation taking an interest in looking after these areas.

“Some other young people were in the park at the time and were watching the boys, they were genuinely interested to see what they were doing.

“As for Friends of Ladybrook Park, it is made up of families too – so, young people can come along and have a say about the park.

“The group regularly discusses concerns, exchanges ideas and seeks funding for equipment too.

“One of my grandsons has expressed an interest in training facilities for cycling proficiency tests, which I thought was a great idea.

“I am just really proud of the boys for being so helpful and caring – I wanted them to know that they should be proud of themselves for taking care of the park.”

Friends of Ladybrook Park meet on the second Thursday of every month, at Brookside Hall in Ladybrook.Sharron said that children are welcome and that meetings usually run for half an hour.