Mansfield bingo hall to reopen today after fire
A Mansfield bingo hall has announced it will be open as normal today after a fire in the building yesterday evening.
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 9:34 am
Apollo Bingo, on Mansfield Leisure Park, was closed after an ‘idiot’ sparked a blaze in the toilets, according to bosses.
A Facebook post last night said: “Some idiot set fire to our toilets this evening.
"No one was hurt, the damage was minimal.
"Someone is in police custody. We are open as normal tomorrow.”
Responding to the post, residents said they were relieved no one was hurt.