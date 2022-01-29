Mansfield bingo hall to reopen today after fire

A Mansfield bingo hall has announced it will be open as normal today after a fire in the building yesterday evening.

By Tim Paget
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 9:34 am

Apollo Bingo, on Mansfield Leisure Park, was closed after an ‘idiot’ sparked a blaze in the toilets, according to bosses.

A Facebook post last night said: “Some idiot set fire to our toilets this evening.

"No one was hurt, the damage was minimal.

A Mansfield bingo hall has announced it will be open as normal today after a fire in the building yesterday evening. Image: Google Maps.

"Someone is in police custody. We are open as normal tomorrow.”

Responding to the post, residents said they were relieved no one was hurt.

