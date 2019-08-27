Mansfield-based mining museum looking for permanent home

A mining museum in Mansfield is looking for a new home - less than a year after finding its current permanent base.

Earlier this year, the Nottinghamshire Mining Museum was granted charity status and opened its doors to the public.

The museum is currently housed at the town’s railway station - but only for the next two years.

And its committee has said it is looking for a new home where it can be based permanently.

Chairman Eric Eaton said: “After the two years, we don’t know what’s going to happen, but hopefully in that time we’ll get a permanent building - and somewhere where we can set up properly.”

Mr Eaton added that the new, permanent site would need to be considerably larger than its current headquarters at Mansfield train station.