A new coffee shop based in Mansfield’s town centre has secured funding to enhance their community hub experience.

Yums, a coffee shop based in Handley Arcade, Mansfield town centre, has secured £8,000 funding from First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans under the British business bank’s start up loans programme.

Serving up barista-made coffee, desserts and light bites, Yums is attempting to redefine the concept of a traditional coffee shop and aims to provide a strong community feel with experiences that bring people together.

Alternative ideas include; pancake decorating classes, mum and baby meetups, book club mornings and bottomless brunch afternoons.

Founder - Amy Henshaw. Photo by Brian Eyre.

The funding from First Enterprise will be used to set up the shop and create the desired atmosphere, including installing new kitchen equipment, flooring, and decorative furniture.

Amy Henshaw, founder of Yums, said: “My experience with First Enterprise loans has been amazing.

“My adviser went above and beyond to assist me throughout the application process, and the entire team was friendly and supportive.

“Thanks to the funding, I can now turn my vision into reality.

“Without it, opening a shop with the level of success I envisioned would have been impossible.”

First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans provides government-backed business loans ranging from £500 - £250,000 for start-ups and SMEs that are unable to borrow from traditional high-street lenders.

The not-for-profit organisation reinvests profits into loan funds to further support economic growth and job creation in the local communities.

Simon Mitchell, investment manager at the not-for-profit organisation, said: “Amy personified drive and enthusiasm for her business idea, right from the start.

“With a little bit of coaching and feedback, she put together an excellent plan and forecast sensible cash flow and turnover for her new business.

“She found a really good value location for her establishment, and I am sure she will be immensely successful in the future.

“It was a real pleasure to work with her.”

Richard Bearman, managing director of small business lending British business bank, added: “The Start Up Loans programme is all about supporting the continued growth of small businesses such as Yums.