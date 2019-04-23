Mansfield barbershop offers beer with a trim to celebrate St George's Day

A Mansfield barbershop offered up a novel way to celebrate St George’s Day - with free beer for customers.

The first 23 customers to have a trim at Sportsclips Barbershop on Newgate Lane were offered a beer, to help them celebrate St Georges day on April 23.

Salon owner Melanie Blant started the tradition, which is now in its ninth year.

L-R Callum Hurst, Chloe Gregory and owner Melanie Blant

Melanie, who opened Sportsclips in 2010 said: “It bothers me that a lot of people celebrate St Patrick’s Day but not St George’s Day.

”More people should celebrate St George’s Day -I haven’t really seen anything to mark it in town.

"People moan about it but won’t do anything themselves, and someone's got to start!

“The beer with a haircut is a tradition now, and we will continue to offer it."