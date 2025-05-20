Mansfield autism charity gets £450k funding boost to continue lifeline service

Staff and volunteers at a lifeline autism charity are celebrating after receiving a much needed £450,000 funding boost.

Spectrum WASP have received £451,106 of funding from The National Lottery Community Fund to use over the next three years.

The charity, which has been running since 2009, provides support for children and young people who are on the autism spectrum plus their parents and carers.

Spectrum WASP aims to help those in need with activities and learnings, giving them a chance to integrate into society and live an independent life.

Smiles all round after Spectrum WASP received funding from The National Lottery Community Fund for the next three years.

Jess Mason, Development, Policy & Resource Coordinator at Spectrum WASP said: “We want to shout from the rooftops about receiving this funding as it will give us the stability for the next three years and enables us to continue doing the amazing things we do for children, young people, their siblings and families within our local community.

“The money will fund us for the next three years across seven areas, we cannot tell you how much of a weight this has lifted from us, we are so thrilled that we can continue making a difference to our children, young people and their families lives.”

The Spectrum WASP team works with the local community and businesses across Nottinghamshire to build awareness, run tutoring groups and provide respite care.

The charity is based at Pine House A, Ransom Wood, Mansfield and is set in a green outdoor environment.

The National Lottery Community Fund is a non-departmental public body responsible for distributing funds raised by the National Lottery for good causes.

To find out more visit https://spectrumwasp.org/ or contact 07746 185 394.