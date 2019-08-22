Mansfield August bank holiday supermarket opening hours: Your guide for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Asda, Lidl and Aldi

It's almost time for the August bank holiday with many people looking forward to a relaxing long weekend.
And whatever you've got planned, you may need to stock up on some essential supplies.
Here's the bank holiday Monday opening times for these major supermarkets in Mansfield.
Aldi
All stores are open 8am to 8pm
Tesco
Mansfield Extra, Chesterfield Road South - 9am-6pm
Mansfield Dukeries Esso Express - 6am-midnight
Lakeside Point Express, Sutton - 6am-11pm
Mansfield Jubilee Extra, Jubilee Way South - 9am-6pm
Kirkby Esso Express, Low Moor Road - 6am-midnight
Sutton Express, Alfreton Road - 6am-10pm
Rainworth Express, Southwell Road West - 6am-11pm
Huthwaite Express, Chesterfield Road - 6am-11pm
Blidworth Express, Mansfield Road - 6am-11pm
Morrisons
Sutton Road, Mansfield - 8am-7pm
Mansfield Woodhouse - 8am-7pm
Kirkby - 8am-7pm
Asda
Mansfield Bancroft Lane - 7am-8pm
Asda superstore, Old Mill Lane - 8am-8pm
Asda superstore, Sutton - 7am-8pm
New Ollerton - 8am-8pm
Sainsbury's
Nottingham Road, Mansfield - 8am-8pm
Ravenshead - 7am-11pm
Lidl
Station Road, Sutton - 8am-8pm