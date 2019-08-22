Mansfield August bank holiday supermarket opening hours: Your guide for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Asda, Lidl and Aldi

It's almost time for the August bank holiday with many people looking forward to a relaxing long weekend.

And whatever you've got planned, you may need to stock up on some essential supplies.

Mansfield supermarket opening hours for bank holiday Monday

Here's the bank holiday Monday opening times for these major supermarkets in Mansfield.

Aldi

All stores are open 8am to 8pm

Tesco

Mansfield Extra, Chesterfield Road South - 9am-6pm

Mansfield Dukeries Esso Express - 6am-midnight

Lakeside Point Express, Sutton - 6am-11pm

Mansfield Jubilee Extra, Jubilee Way South - 9am-6pm

Kirkby Esso Express, Low Moor Road - 6am-midnight

Sutton Express, Alfreton Road - 6am-10pm

Rainworth Express, Southwell Road West - 6am-11pm

Huthwaite Express, Chesterfield Road - 6am-11pm

Blidworth Express, Mansfield Road - 6am-11pm

Morrisons

Sutton Road, Mansfield - 8am-7pm

Mansfield Woodhouse - 8am-7pm

Kirkby - 8am-7pm

Asda

Mansfield Bancroft Lane - 7am-8pm

Asda superstore, Old Mill Lane - 8am-8pm

Asda superstore, Sutton - 7am-8pm

New Ollerton - 8am-8pm

Sainsbury's

Nottingham Road, Mansfield - 8am-8pm

Ravenshead - 7am-11pm

Lidl

Station Road, Sutton - 8am-8pm