Mansfield Asda employee praised for helping injured shopper

Supermarket bosses have praised the actions of one of their staff members after a shopper fell and injured his face outside a Mansfield store.

By Katrina Taylor
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 2:34 pm

A man was shopping at Asda’s Bancroft Lane store when he fell and injured his face.

Staff were alerted to the man’s injuries and staff member Jack Reeves called an ambulance.

However, the ambulance was delayed – so Jack took the man to Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital for treatment himself, contacted the man’s wife and waited for her to arrive.

Jack has been praised for his actions

An Asda spokesman said: “Well done and thank you to our colleague Jack who looked after a customer who injured his face in a tumble outside our Mansfield Bancroft Lane supermarket and then drove him to the A&E department of the local hospital.”

The store manager also praised her ‘gentle giant’ staff member for his actions.

She said: “Jack rang for an ambulance and waited with him, but after finding out the ambulance would be delayed, he decided to take the gentleman to A&E himself.

“When they got there, Jack contacted the man's wife to let her know what had happened and then waited with him to make sure he was okay.

"A couple of days later, the gentleman came into store to thank Jack for all his help.

“Jack’s such a gentle giant, we are all proud of him.”

Jack, who has recently transferred to work at Asda’s Strelley superstore in Nottingham, has now been nominated for an Asda service superstar award for his kind act.

