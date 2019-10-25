Mansfield artist is branching out into the garden after winning cash for new allotments scheme

A Mansfield arts scheme is to start running a community gardening project after its founder won more than £500 in a Dragon’s Den-style event.

Clare Taylor, who already runs the Bus and Birds art project, went to the event in order to raise the cash to set up The Allotment Project at the Eaking Road allotments and came away £550 better off after her scheme was voted the best on the night.

Clare explained how she will use the money on offer – £250 of which was donated by the UK headquarters of global chemical firm Lubrizol – to spruce up a kitchen at the allotments so that local people can meet, do some gardening and also take part in art and craft activities inspired by nature.

She plans to launch the scheme in January.

Clare said: “I’ve applied for Arts Council money as well, but getting the £550 will make a huge difference.

“It’s very early days and there’s a lot of work to do, but although I was nervous giving my talk it was extremely worth it in the end and I’m delighted that I was awarded the money.”

