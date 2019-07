The mayor of Mansfield Andy Abrahams, along with the council's Armed Forces Champion Councillor John Smart, opened the event, and presented a medal to one of the town's D Day veterans, 96-year-old Jim Wain.

Tyler Kissane sits in the 1942 Willis jeep watched by the jeeps owner Nigel Silver. Eric Gregory jpimedia Buy a Photo

Selfie time for the Bonser family as dad Chris takes the photo of Emmey, Harvey and Sasha, with the MK 9 spitfire. Eric Gregory jpimedia Buy a Photo

Crowds watch the Drum and bugle corp play. Eric Gregory jpimedia Buy a Photo

Drum and bugle corp were marching and playing in the market. Eric Gregory jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more