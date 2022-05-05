Mansfield Armchair Club invites funding applications

The Armchair Club was founded in 1982 when a group of six local businessmen got together to help raise and distribute financial support to the benefit of local sportspeople.

It has so far helped to build the careers of people such as Olympic superstar swimmer Rebecca Adlington, and international golfer Oliver Wilson.

Other recipients include swimmers Elliot Clogg, Ollie and Sam Hynd, and sidecar champions Ben and Tom Birchall.

Mansfield swimming superstar Rebecca Adlington was helped by the Armchair Club on her way to Olympic glory.

And now the group is inviting budding sports stars, or groups needing extra support, to get in touch to see if they too could be successful in gaining funding.

Applications must be from people who live in the Ashfield and Mansfield areas, and there is a simple form on the Armchair Club’s website, armchairclub.org

A club spokesman said it was proud of the work it had done over the years, and would welcome the opportunity to support more people.

Forthcoming club fundraisers include: Seventh Annual Golf Day – Friday, July 1; Comedy Dining – Friday, October 7; Swimathon – Saturday, October 8.