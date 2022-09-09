Mansfield area college pays tribute to patron, the Queen, following her death aged 96
Bosses at Portland College have paid a moving tribute to the Queen following her death.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was patron of the Harlow Wood school, which offers ‘specialist education and therapy provision for young adults with disabilities’.
The Queen first visited Mansfield back in June 1949, aged just 23, when was still Princess Elizabeth, to lay the foundation stone at Portland Training College.
The college said: “We are extremely saddened by the death of our patrol, Her Majesty, the Queen.
"It is with deep gratitude we remember her lifelong commitment to her country, the Commonwealth and to all the charities she supported.
“We send our sincere condolences to His Majesty the King and the Royal Family.”
The Queen also visited Mansfield in 1977, as part of her Silver Jubilee celebrations marking 25 years on the throne, when she formally opened Mansfield Central Library at Four Seasons Shopping Centre on West Gate, Mansfield town centre.