It took Stacey less than a week to pick herself up from the disappointment of losing her administrative job at a builders’ merchant to enter a new role in social care.

And within days of starting her new job as a support worker with United Response, she knew she had found a career that she loved.

Stacey, who lives in Mansfield, swiftly embarked on a level-two apprenticeship in health and social care, working with training provider Realise.

Former apprentice Stavey Nave.

Just two years later, Stacey is a team manager with United Response, has completed a level-four qualification and is eyeing up levels five and six.

Stacey, aged 35, speaking during National Apprenticeship Week, said: “I had worked in admin for 13 years as my focus was on family life.

“I had become so comfortable in my little bubble so it was a shock when I was made redundant.

“I knew I wanted to do something in care so I went for it. It’s something I should’ve done a long time ago.

“I love making a difference in people’s lives and it’s such a varied position. One minute you are a teacher, the next you can be a cook or supporting someone to the local cafe for lunch.”

Stacey started her level-two qualification as soon as she had completed her probation and, under the guidance of Jo Pope, training and development officer at Realise, she breezed through with a merit.

She moved straight onto levels three and four and soon after accepted the position of team manager.

Stacey said: “It’s been a whirlwind period but Jo has been fantastic and encouraged me throughout.

“Level four was more difficult, but I’ve been able to use my learnings in my everyday life. I am able to note my daily dilemmas in my learning journal and put the theory of what I’ve studied into practice.

“The only way is up for me now. The next goal is service manager, which means I would oversee a number of services with the team managers.

