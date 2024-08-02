Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three young performers from the Mansfield and Warsop areas are rehearsing now ready to be part of major new production at Nottingham Playhouse and Mansfield’s Palace Theatre.

Jessica Pywell, from Mansfield Woodhouse, Finley Ramowski, from Mansfield and Chloe Revill from Warsop, all aged 15, are all part of the cast of The Trials.

Jessica, Finley and Chloe join nine other young performers, all aged 13 to 19-years-old, to make up the jury in the play.

The young community cast will perform alongside three professional actors – Rebecca Crankshaw, Mark Jardine and Nottingham-born Gail Kemp – who will play the Defendants.

Part of the cast for The Trials in Nottingham and Mansfield are, from left,Chloe Revill, Jessica Pywell and Finley Rakowski. Photo: Submitted

Written by Dawn King, The Trials is set in a future when the air has become unbreathable and three adult Defendants fight to clear their names.

Called to account as the generation responsible for the environmental crisis that’s unfolding, they are being judged by a jury of 12 teenagers – but are they seeking justice – or revenge?

Jessica, Finley and Chlose have all now started a period of intensive rehearsal, which has included considering their own responses to the climate crisis, ahead of performances

Jessica said: “I’ve been acting for a while now, being a member of Mansfield Palace Theatre group, and recently performed in Our Day Out.

"I’m so excited to be playing the role of Gabi on the Nottingham Playhouse stage as it’s such an amazing venue, but it will also be extra special performing at Mansfield for our final show.”

Finley added: “In rehearsals now, we’re digging in quite deep and refining lots of little bits at a time, so for me, trying to keep the energy in the space up and making sure that what I’m doing is fresh, interesting, and most importantly truthful has been tough but manageable.

“With regard to the environmental message, it’s absolutely something that I have strong feelings about.

"This was already the case before I started working on The Trials, but constantly being in a space where we’re forced to confront the reality of the situation we’re in and the kind of future it could lead to has made me feel even more strongly about it.”

The Trials is on at the Playhouse from August 14 to 16 and Mansfield Palace on August 17.