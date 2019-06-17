Mansfield and Sutton dads and their amazing daughters star in tear-jerking viral video

Two dads from Sutton and Mansfield along with their daughters, have starred in a viral campaign to change perceptions of people with Down's Syndrome

Brian Stone, and daughter Jossie-May, 3, starred in the video alongside 49 other dads and their children, including Jamie Day, and daughter Gracie-Mae Day, 2.

50 dads and their children took part in the campaign video (Picture:Paramount)

The families were invited by film-maker Paramount to Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath to take part in a professional carpool karaoke video, which has reduced mums and dads across the country to tears.

Last year Jossie May Stone, 3, and mum Stephanie, 44 starred in a video that showed families of children with Down's Syndrome singing and signing along to 'tightrope', from The Greatest Showman.

The video aimed to show the joy that children with Down’s Syndrome bring to family life, on a backdrop of ever-increasing termination for the condition, and went viral with 5.8 million views on YouTube alone.

Now it's the dads turn to tug on our heart strings with their amazing rendition of Take That's 'Let It Shine'.

Jamie Day, and daughter Gracie-Mae

The moving video features dads and children with Downs Syndrome sitting in a vintage Ford Mustang car as they sign and sing along to the uplifting tune.

Last Monday, 50 devoted dads such as were persuaded to step out the shadows and into the limelight for Father’s Day.

Brian,from Charnwood Street, Sutton, said: "It was an amazing day, and an amazing experience.

"It's important for dads to have a voice, and our message is that Downs Syndrome is ok, and nothing to be feared.

Brian Stone, and daughter Jossie-May

"Downs Syndrome is a gift, not a burden, and Jossie's Down Syndrome makes her extra awesome.

"Jossie really enjoyed herself, and we were blown away when we saw the video for the first time!"

Brian and Stephanie run a support group for families in Mansfield and Ashfield with children with Down Syndrome, to help them connect with others who are experiencing the same things.

The group meets once a month, and is open to parents, siblings, and any family member of a child with Down's Syndrome.

Jossie-May, left, and Gracie-Mae had a blast making the video with their dads

One of the fathers who attends the group also stars in the video with his two year old daughter.

Jamie Day, along with daughter Gracie-Mae Day, aged two, travelled with the Stone family to take part in the video.

The dad of six from Sanders Avenue, Ravensdale said: "Gracie-Mae is the happiest child in the world, she just gets on with anything.

"She makes everyone around her happy, it's impossible not to smile when you're with her!

"We went down to the studios for the weekend as a family, and filming was amazing.

"Although Gracie-Mae had some issues with loud noises, the team there were just fantastic, and she sat happily in the car.

"Fathers can sometimes find it difficult to show their feelings, we still have quite an old fashioned view.

"Some dads at the studios were sat back at first, but by the end of the day, everyone was chatting, and the kids were all playing.

"It was brilliant to see fathers get involved, as they're just as important as mums

"It was just great to see all those fathers say I am here, and I am part of my child's life."

Jamie McCallum, the project leader of the “Dads Don’t Count Chromosomes” project, said: "Dads who have children with additional needs are extremely under-represented and under-supported in this world, and play a huge part in advocating for our children.

"We wanted to take the opportunity to shout from the rooftops how much our children are loved and welcome in our lives and how, just like the mums, we wouldn’t change a thing.”

To find out more about the wouldn't change a thing campaign, visit: wouldntchangeathing.org