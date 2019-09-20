Mansfield and Sutton beauty queens set to throw glamorous charity bash

Miss Nottingham Galaxy and Miss Teen Notts Beauty have teamed up to throw a glamorous glitter ball in aid of their chosen charities.

Chloe Rose Adkin, 18 lives in Mansfield and is currently Miss Nottingham Galaxy.

Chloe Rose Adkin (left), Bethany Machin (right).

Along with Miss Teen Notts Beauty Bethany Machin, 15, the pair has organised a sparkling event to raise cash for their chosen charities - The Christie Charitable Foundation and The Huntington’s Disease Association.

Chloe and Bethany, from Sutton, have become close friends through pageants, and now support each other at events and to raise funds and awareness

The Glitter Ball is being held at the Holiday Inn, South Normanton and starts at 6.30 pm til late.

Guests will be treated to a two-course meal, live entertainment, a performance by Christine March School of Dancing and a disco.

Stephanie Hill, former Miss England 2017, 2nd runner-up at Miss World 2017 and Miss Europe 2017 will also wow the crowds when she takes to the stage to sing live.

For all you instagrammers out there, there will also be a glitter wall supplied by Sequin Walls UK for the perfect photo opportunity and Decorations By Design have provided beautiful decorations for the venue.

A professional photographer will be on hand to pap guests enjoying the evening.

Chloe’s Sponsor is MC Productions who will be supplying the lighting and sound on the night.

There are also dozens of amazing prizes that will either raffled off or won through a silent auction with all money collected being donated directly to the charities.

Bethany’s Sponsor is Create Your Day Bridal Boutique in Kirkby.

Tickets for the night are priced at £35 and are available by contacting Chloe at cr.adkin@sky.com.

Local businesses have been very generous and keen to support the two local beauty queens, including Mansfield Balloon Company, The White Room, Chelcie Florence Studios, Ambers Curly Blowdrys, Laura-Jean MUA, The Beauty Bar, Boots Nottingham, Mansfield Town FC, Notts County FC, Tuffys, Sian Smedley Hair and The Escape Rooms.