Mansfield and Sutton bakers bring family favours to the wedding market

The bakery, which has outlets in Mansfield and Sutton, has launched the range at the same time as the UK experiences a wedding surge of 205 per cent compared with previous years.

As part of the Celebrate With Birds range, happy couples can personalise their wedding favours, picking everything from the type of chocolate used, shape and flavours, to the box or bag, ribbon colour and bespoke sticker added to the packaging.

Early favourites include classic chocolate mice and unicorn cupcakes. Other options include chocolate hearts and building block pairs.

Birds’ handcrafted Belgian chocolate comes in a variety of flavours, including milk, dark, white, ruby, gold caramel and strawberry.

Mike Holling, Birds sales and marketing director, said: “We’re proud to have been part of people’s lives for more than 100 years, helping provide lunchtime essentials, weekend treats and catering for parties and special events.

“It’s great we can now extend that to the most special of occasions, weddings.

“Our team of bakers have worked hard to develop a range that can be fully customised, making each favour personal.

“Many people had to postpone wedding celebrations during the pandemic. It’s great to see so many couples now able to have their big day and we’re excited to be helping them add a little indulgence for their guests.”

A full list of flavours and shapes can be found at shop.birdsbakery.com/pages/wedding-favours