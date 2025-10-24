Mansfield and Ashfield's vanished haunts: A toast to the pubs we miss

But the memories and heritage of these classic boozers live on. From the historic The King's Head on Stockwell Gate, to the vanished The Eagle Tavern was on Woodhouse Road, each pub had its own story.

This is a nostalgic trip to raise a glass to the legendary spots where friendships were forged, and good times were had.

Take a look at our collection of local boozers and see if you remember them.

The Swallows The Swallows located on Cottage Lane, Warsop, was very popular in the 70s and 80s.

QI Nightclub QI Nightclub closed it's doors in 2010. Previously called Coyote Wild and prior to that, the famous Palais de Danse which was a huge part of the town's nightlife.

Town Mill The Town Mill was on Bridge Street, Mansfield, and dates back to 1850 when it began life as a water-powered corn mill, before eventually becoming a pub from 1969 to 2010. It was a firm favourite with locals until it closed its doors.