As Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to host the summit, he wants to hear young people's questions about, and solutions for, the climate challenge

Your Chad’s partnership with First News, through our parent company JPI Media, offers the chance for our younger audience members to address a Downing Street press conference, the exciting opportunity inviting youngsters' key questions directly to the PM.

The Young UK Climate Challenge initiative, promoted among First News coverage across your Chad and all other JPIMedia platforms, means the voice of tomorrow's generation can now be heard. Loud and clear.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Selected entries will be offered the chance to visit London to have their say in person, or have their video questions played at the press conference.

What would you ask the UK Government about how it is going to solve the current climate crisis?

Or do you want to put forward your ideas for solutions to environmental issues?

Send written or video questions, filmed on a phone, to first.news/younguk site.

A giant sand artwork adorns New Brighton Beach to highlight global warming ahead of the COP26 global climate conference.

And you can tell world leaders what action you would take to help your planet.

We will also feature some of your best ideas across all our platforms during COP26, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Who knows, you could be the next young environmental champion to follow in the green footsteps of Swedish crusader Greta Thunberg.

The Glasgow-based global forum runs from October 31 to November 12, the UN seminar's theme being Uniting the world to tackle climate change.

The event follows One World Week, from October 17-24, which is also dedicated to raising awareness of climate change among other global issues such as poverty and inequality.

This year’s focus encourages us all to act now to protect the world for future generations. For you, our younger audience.

