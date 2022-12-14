Mansfield and Ashfield supporters needed for children’s hospice at Christmas

The East Midlands charity cares for more than 300 babies, children and young people with terminal and serious illnesses, including those from Mansfield and Ashfield.

It costs roughly £6.6 million per year to run the hospice and Rainbows only gets around 18 per cent of its funding from Government bodies – which is enough to keep its doors open for roughly nine weeks.

For the rest of its funding, it relies on supporters donations.

Rainbows is appealing for help from people from Mansfield and Ashfield this Christmas

Nishil Saujani, acting director of support relations at Rainbows, said: “We know times are really difficult for everyone right now but there are hundreds of babies, children and young people who need our care and support, and for some, this will be their last Christmas with their families.

“We really hope you can support us with a donation, no matter how small.”

