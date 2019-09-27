Mansfield and Ashfield solicitors join ITV man in backing Will Aid

Solicitors in Mansfield and Sutton-in-Ashfield are urging people to take advantage of a will-writing scheme with a charity twist.

Tallents Solicitors, based in Mansfield, and Fidler & Pepper Lawyers, based in Sutton-in-Ashfield, have signed up to take part in Will Aid, which officially launched this month.

Both were the highest donating firms in their area and both a regular supporters of Will Aid with Tallents taking part in the scheme for the sixth year, while Fidler & Pepper are taking part fo the tenth time.

Both firms help people prepare this important piece of paperwork with a professional during the month of November in exchange for a voluntary donation to Will Aid.

The initiative, which raised more than £1 million for its charity partners last year, has been endorsed by journalist and presenter Robert Peston, best known for presenting the political show Peston on Sunday on ITV.

Mr Peston said this was the perfect opportunity to get your affairs in order – and urged anyone who would like to write a will through Will Aid to make their appointments as soon as possible.

He said: “When my late wife Sian Busby and I wrote our wills in our early 40s, we assumed this was boring insurance for an event that would never happen.

"Only 10 years later, Sian died after a horrible illness, and it fell to me to sort out her affairs.

“Devastated by grief, not really thinking straight, I was so grateful that she had written down what she wanted to do with her money and possessions and had given clear instructions about what should be done with her ashes.

“Although the act of writing a will can be upsetting – it probably will be – the pain and disruption for your family if you have not written one is likely to be far worse.”

A recent study by Will Aid, which takes place across the country between November 1 and November 30, found that 50 per cent of adults have not prepared this vital piece of paperwork.

To address this, legal firms across the region have offered to give up some of their time in return for a voluntary donation which is then split between nine of the UK’s best- loved charities.

Peter de Vena Franks, campaign director for Will Aid, said: “People should log onto the Will Aid website to find participating solicitors in their area and make their appointment now, as available slots are being snapped up.

“Having a will is one of the most important, yet easiest things to tick off the to-do list and our charities benefit as a result.

"We need more solicitors to sign up to be part of the scheme and help local people write a will, as well as helping us make the 30th anniversary the best yet in terms of money raised.”

Jon Jacques, chairman of Will Aid, added: "Will Aid relies on the philanthropy of our participating solicitors who so generously donate their time and waive their fees to write thousands of wills for people each year.

“As well as helping thousands of local people by providing them with the security of a professionally drawn-up will, these generous solicitors are helping the vital work of nine of the UK’s most highly regarded charities – ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, Sightsavers, SCIAF and Trocaire.”

The suggested voluntary donation for your basic Will Aid will is £100 for a single will and £180 for a pair of mirror wills.

Those who wish to book a will can make their November appointments now by calling 0300 0309558 or visiting the website here.