Mansfield and Ashfield shoppers can help Co-op supply 500,000 meals for children this Christmas

Any purchase made in the retailer’s 263 food stores – including on Mansfield Road in Skegby, Huthwaite Road in Sutton, Chapel Street and Skegby Road in Kirkby, and Mansfield Road in Warsop – of products from its Irresistible range will see Central England Co-op donate to FareShare Midlands to help ensure families struggling in these uncertain times can enjoy Christmas without fear of going hungry.

The Society is continuing to work with FareShare Midlands to provide vital food during the winter months that will help ensure people at risk continue to eat well and stay healthy, particularly the 1.2 million children living in poverty in its trading area.

Already this year, Central England Co-op has donated more than £87,000 to FareShare Midlands thanks to its customers and members backing its campaigns to support the charity’s work with families in need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-op customers can help the group feed 500,000 children this Christmas

Last Christmas, Co-op customers helped create more than 444,000 meals thanks to a £111,000 donation to FareShare.

With FareShare expecting this winter to be even more challenging for many families it works with, as they face up to the continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and rising living costs, Central England Co-op is determined to create even more meals for children in need this Christmas.

Goodwill

Hannah Gallimore, Central England Co-op corporate responsibility manager, said: “Christmas is the time of goodwill to all and therefore we are delighted to continue our work with FareShare on this campaign to tackle food poverty and help provide a Christmas boost for the families it works with.

“We know our kind-hearted customers will be more than willing to support this campaign by picking up products from our Irresistible range in their local shop, and by doing so giving the charity a boost and helping families in need at this special time of the year.”

Simone Connolly, FareShare Midlands director , said: “While some people have returned to a kind of normality, the impact of Covid-19 continues to affect others; with many still facing job losses, poverty and food insecurity.

“Every penny raised at this time helps us to get vital food supplies to families in desperate need.”