Mansfield and Ashfield seasonal retail jobs that you can apply for now

Retailers around the area are looking to recruit temporary workers as they get set for a bumper few weeks in sales.
Have a look through some of the seasonal jobs we have found, and click ‘apply’ if you see one which takes your fancy.
1. Smyths
Retail experience in the following areas is highly desirable:
Outdoor/Bikes
Nursery
Gaming
Backdoor/Warehouse
Our Stores are open 7 days a week and we need our Sales Assistants to be as flexible as possible to ensure that it succeeds. Weekends are our busiest trading days so it is likely that you will be required to work on these days.
To apply: https://career2.successfactors.eu/career?career_ns=job_listing&company=smythstoys&navBarLevel=JOB_SEARCH&career_job_req_id=10945
Photo: Smyths
2. Primark
Retail Assistant
Location: Primark Mansfield 627
Salary: under 23 £8.51 over 23 £9.09
Employment type: Temporary, 24th October 2021 – 1st January 2022
Job type: Part Time
Contracted hours: 16 hours per week
Working pattern: Varied shifts including mornings; afternoons; evenings and weekends - all will be discussed at interview
To apply: https://careers-us.primark.com/job/-/-/15757/19758374
Photo: Primark
3. The Range
Christmas Temp - Retail Assistant – Part Time
As a result of our expansion plans and our continued ongoing success we are looking to appoint a part time Retail Assistant based on customer service and tills.
Previous retail experience is NOT essential. We have the all the necessary support and training to get you up to speed and delivering excellent service.
Apply now: https://uk.indeed.com/Part-Time-Retail-jobs-in-Mansfield?vjk=1ec4aaf940883e60
Photo: The Range
4. Card Factory
We’re recruiting for Seasonal Sales Assistants across all of our stores on fixed-term contracts.
Location: Mansfield 21 Four Seasons
Contracted Hours Available: Various
Fixed-Term Contract: Ending no later than 3rd January 2022.
To apply: https://careers.cfjobs.co.uk/members/modules/job/detail.php?record=9821
Photo: Card Factory