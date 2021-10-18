Here's a round up of the seasonal jobs available now

Mansfield and Ashfield seasonal retail jobs that you can apply for now

Whether you want to take the sting out of Christmas, or you are a student back home from university for a few weeks, here are some of the seasonal job vacancies in the area.

By Katrina Taylor
Monday, 18th October 2021, 4:31 pm

Retailers around the area are looking to recruit temporary workers as they get set for a bumper few weeks in sales.

Have a look through some of the seasonal jobs we have found, and click ‘apply’ if you see one which takes your fancy.

1. Smyths

Retail experience in the following areas is highly desirable: Outdoor/Bikes Nursery Gaming Backdoor/Warehouse Our Stores are open 7 days a week and we need our Sales Assistants to be as flexible as possible to ensure that it succeeds. Weekends are our busiest trading days so it is likely that you will be required to work on these days. To apply: https://career2.successfactors.eu/career?career_ns=job_listing&company=smythstoys&navBarLevel=JOB_SEARCH&career_job_req_id=10945

2. Primark

Retail Assistant Location: Primark Mansfield 627 Salary: under 23 £8.51 over 23 £9.09 Employment type: Temporary, 24th October 2021 – 1st January 2022 Job type: Part Time Contracted hours: 16 hours per week Working pattern: Varied shifts including mornings; afternoons; evenings and weekends - all will be discussed at interview To apply: https://careers-us.primark.com/job/-/-/15757/19758374

3. The Range

Christmas Temp - Retail Assistant – Part Time As a result of our expansion plans and our continued ongoing success we are looking to appoint a part time Retail Assistant based on customer service and tills. Previous retail experience is NOT essential. We have the all the necessary support and training to get you up to speed and delivering excellent service. Apply now: https://uk.indeed.com/Part-Time-Retail-jobs-in-Mansfield?vjk=1ec4aaf940883e60

4. Card Factory

We’re recruiting for Seasonal Sales Assistants across all of our stores on fixed-term contracts. Location: Mansfield 21 Four Seasons Contracted Hours Available: Various Fixed-Term Contract: Ending no later than 3rd January 2022. To apply: https://careers.cfjobs.co.uk/members/modules/job/detail.php?record=9821

