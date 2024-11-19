Mansfield and Ashfield schools and colleges close due to snow and ice

Henry Westwell, 9, from Forest Town, has fun sledging after snow forced the closure of the local schools in the Mansfield area. Picture by Dan Westwell.

As residents of Mansfield and Ashfield woke up to snow this morning, many parents and students found themselves with an unexpected snow day as dozens of schools and colleges close due to ‘adverse weather conditions’.

Residents in both districts awoke to several inches of snow, causing icy roads and leading to school closures.

Several schools and colleges in Mansfield and Ashfield are closed today, Tuesday, November 19, due to snow and ice.

Due to the snow, Portland College has taken the decision to close the Mansfield and Nottingham campuses on today for learners and citizens in our day services and all education programmes.

A spokesperson for the college recommend that learners use the time to complete any assignments/classwork they are able to.

The campuses are still open for staff who are able to travel in safely. The college expects to open as normal tomorrow.

West Nottinghamshire College sites across Mansfield and Ashfield are also closed.

The following secondary schools in the area are closed today (November 19):

The Manor Academy in Mansfield Woodhouse

Meden School in Warsop

The Samworth Church Academy in Mansfield

The Dukeries Academy in Ollerton

Ashfield School in Kirkby

Sutton Community Academy in Sutton

Quarrydale Academy in Sutton

All Saints' Catholic Academy in Mansfield

Queen Elizabeth's Academy in Mansfield

The Brunts Academy in Mansfield

Joseph Whitaker School in Rainworth

Shirebrook Academy in Shirebrook

If your child's school is closed and not listed, let us know so we can update this throughout the day.