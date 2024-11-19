Mansfield and Ashfield schools and colleges close due to snow and ice
Residents in both districts awoke to several inches of snow, causing icy roads and leading to school closures.
Several schools and colleges in Mansfield and Ashfield are closed today, Tuesday, November 19, due to snow and ice.
Due to the snow, Portland College has taken the decision to close the Mansfield and Nottingham campuses on today for learners and citizens in our day services and all education programmes.
A spokesperson for the college recommend that learners use the time to complete any assignments/classwork they are able to.
The campuses are still open for staff who are able to travel in safely. The college expects to open as normal tomorrow.
West Nottinghamshire College sites across Mansfield and Ashfield are also closed.
The following secondary schools in the area are closed today (November 19):
- The Manor Academy in Mansfield Woodhouse
- Meden School in Warsop
- The Samworth Church Academy in Mansfield
- The Dukeries Academy in Ollerton
- Ashfield School in Kirkby
- Sutton Community Academy in Sutton
- Quarrydale Academy in Sutton
- All Saints' Catholic Academy in Mansfield
- Queen Elizabeth's Academy in Mansfield
- The Brunts Academy in Mansfield
- Joseph Whitaker School in Rainworth
- Shirebrook Academy in Shirebrook
If your child's school is closed and not listed, let us know so we can update this throughout the day.
