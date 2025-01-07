Mansfield and Ashfield retro: 25 past losses, including coal mines, lidos and cinemas

By Phoebe Cox
Published 16th Oct 2024, 14:53 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 14:22 GMT
Life has changed significantly over the past few decades, with many elements of the past no longer existing. From the closure of significant landmarks to the collapse of major brands, here are some key aspects of Mansfield and Ashfield’s history that have disappeared.

We had lidos for the summer months, popular clothing and household brands, iconic cinemas and stages, coal mines that powered the country, and thriving factories – all no longer exist.

Here is an extensive list of 25 places and things that no longer exist in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

Can you think of any others?

Pit closures affected the districts in the 1990s and early 2000s, despite the prominent miners' strike of 1984-85, which saw thousands of miners go on strike to save their collieries and jobs. The strike was a response to the National Coal Board's (NCB) plan to close 20 collieries, which the NCB claimed were unprofitable. Pictured: Clipstone colliery was then closed in 1993, but was reopened a year later by RJB mining, this picture shows miners returning to work. It remained opened for a further nine years before eventually closing permanently in 2003. Other collieries across Mansfield and Ashfield have a deep-rooted history.

1. Collieries

The lido – outdoor pool and paddling areas – was constructed on the former tennis courts in Clipstone by female volunteers in 1963 and opened a year later. It featured various pools catering to different swimming abilities, including a diving pool and a smaller one for younger children. The facility was very popular until it closed in August 1984. Entrance was subsidised by Clipstone Colliery Miners’ Welfare and included amenities such as a hothouse, café, changing rooms, and a first aid room.

2. Outdoor lido

The Grenada Cinema was located on West Gate in the centre of Mansfield and for the majority of its life it was known as the Granada. The Plaza opened its doors on August 4th 1930 and was dubbed Mansfield's and the midland's first super cinema. It had a capacity to seat 1582 in front of one large screen. The Granada was demolished in August 1973, and a Littlewood's department store was built on the site, in 2011, a Primark store.

3. Granada Cinema

The American Adventure was a theme park in Derbyshire, England, near Nottingham and Derby on the edge of Heanor. It was a popular attraction for many Mansfield and Ashfield residents. However after rides started closing due to lack of visitors in the 2000s, The American Adventure closed its doors in 2007. Pictured: Santa arriving at Pioneer Playland in The American Adventure, December 1990.

4. American Adventure

