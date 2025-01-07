Mansfield and Ashfield retro: 25 past losses, including coal mines, lidos and cinemas

1 . Collieries

Pit closures affected the districts in the 1990s and early 2000s, despite the prominent miners' strike of 1984-85, which saw thousands of miners go on strike to save their collieries and jobs. The strike was a response to the National Coal Board's (NCB) plan to close 20 collieries, which the NCB claimed were unprofitable. Pictured: Clipstone colliery was then closed in 1993, but was reopened a year later by RJB mining, this picture shows miners returning to work. It remained opened for a further nine years before eventually closing permanently in 2003. Other collieries across Mansfield and Ashfield have a deep-rooted history. Photo: National World