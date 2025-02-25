Mansfield and Ashfield pubs are taking part in the Proper Pubs Easter eggs donation. Photo: SubmittedMansfield and Ashfield pubs are taking part in the Proper Pubs Easter eggs donation. Photo: Submitted
Mansfield and Ashfield pubs taking part in Easter egg challenge to help children's hospices and food banks

By John Smith
Published 25th Feb 2025, 12:52 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 10:19 BST
Community pubs across the East Midlands are collecting Easter Eggs over the next two months as part of the Proper Pub campaign.

The eggs will be donated to a host of worthy local causes and charities, including children’s hospitals, food banks and care homes to make sure everyone has something sweet to enjoy this Easter.

Customers at participating encouraged to donate to their local Proper Pub, which is the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

The group will be aiming to beat last year’s total of almost 18,000 eggs which were successfully donated to communities in need.

Most recently, Proper Pubs donated 16,000 advent calendars to a host of local charities during the festive period thanks to the kind generosity of local customers and community members.

The donation period is running from March 1 to April 21 and these are the Mansfield and Ashfield pubs taking part in the scheme.

The Court House, Market Place, Mansfield

1. The Court House, Mansfield

The Court House, Market Place, Mansfield Photo: Google

The New Inn, West Gate, Mansfield.

2. The New Inn, Mansfield

The New Inn, West Gate, Mansfield. Photo: Google

Reindeer Inn, Southwell Road West, Mansfield

3. Reindeer Inn, Mansfield

Reindeer Inn, Southwell Road West, Mansfield Photo: Google

Cuckoo Birch, Jubilee Way South, Mansfield

4. Cuckoo Birch, Mansfield

Cuckoo Birch, Jubilee Way South, Mansfield Photo: Google

