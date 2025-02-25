Mansfield and Ashfield pubs taking part in Easter egg challenge to help children's hospices and food banks

The eggs will be donated to a host of worthy local causes and charities, including children’s hospitals, food banks and care homes to make sure everyone has something sweet to enjoy this Easter.

Customers at participating encouraged to donate to their local Proper Pub, which is the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

The group will be aiming to beat last year’s total of almost 18,000 eggs which were successfully donated to communities in need.

Most recently, Proper Pubs donated 16,000 advent calendars to a host of local charities during the festive period thanks to the kind generosity of local customers and community members.

The donation period is running from March 1 to April 21 and these are the Mansfield and Ashfield pubs taking part in the scheme.