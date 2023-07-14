Mansfield and Ashfield pubs finalists at this year's Great British Pub Awards
The finalists for this year’s Great British Pub Awards have been announced and a couple from the Mansfield and Ashfield have made the cut.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 14th Jul 2023, 14:43 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 14:47 BST
The Great British Pub Awards are on a mission to recognise and reward the finest pubs up and down the UK with a wide variety of categories from 'Best Pub for Food' to 'Best Pub for Dogs'.
This year’s awards saw a record number of entrants and the finalists have now been revealed.
The awards will take place on Tuesday, September 19.
Page 1 of 1