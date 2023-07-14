News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield and Ashfield pubs finalists at this year's Great British Pub Awards

The finalists for this year’s Great British Pub Awards have been announced and a couple from the Mansfield and Ashfield have made the cut.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 14th Jul 2023, 14:43 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 14:47 BST

The Great British Pub Awards are on a mission to recognise and reward the finest pubs up and down the UK with a wide variety of categories from 'Best Pub for Food' to 'Best Pub for Dogs'.

This year’s awards saw a record number of entrants and the finalists have now been revealed.

The awards will take place on Tuesday, September 19.

The Carnarvon on Fackley Road, Teversal, Sutton, has been named a finalist in the Greene King Pub of the Year category.

1. The Carnarvon

The Carnarvon on Fackley Road, Teversal, Sutton, has been named a finalist in the Greene King Pub of the Year category. Photo: Google

The Dog and Parrot pub on Nottingham Road, Eastwood, has been named a finalist in the Community Hero category, sponsored by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

2. Dog and Parrot

The Dog and Parrot pub on Nottingham Road, Eastwood, has been named a finalist in the Community Hero category, sponsored by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Photo: Google

Ye Olde Bridge Inn on Nottingham Road, Oxton, Southwell, has been named a finalist in two categories, Best Pub for Families and Best Pub Garden, sponsored by Diageo.

3. Ye Olde Bridge Inn

Ye Olde Bridge Inn on Nottingham Road, Oxton, Southwell, has been named a finalist in two categories, Best Pub for Families and Best Pub Garden, sponsored by Diageo. Photo: Google

