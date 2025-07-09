Mansfield and Ashfield public notices round-up: The most eye-catching applications this month

4 . Temporary closure of Bridleways No.175 and No.65 in Sutton

Nottinghamshire County Council has made an Order, under Section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which will be no person shall proceed on foot, cause any pedal cycle to proceed, cause any horse to proceed and cause any animal to proceed, on Sutton Bridleways No.175 and No.65 and Mansfield Bridleways No.50, No.23 and No.51. It is intended that the prohibition will apply until Monday, September 1. During the period of restriction there is no alternative route on public rights of way. The prohibition is required to enable bridge repairs and resurfacing works to be carried out and in respect of the likelihood of danger to the public and damage to the bridleway. Photo: Google