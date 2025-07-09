Mansfield and Ashfield public notices round-up: The most eye-catching applications this month

We have taken a look through the latest planning applications submitted to bring you the most eye-catching, controversial, or significant proposals.
Whether you're a neighbour, a property watcher, or just curious about what's changing, here’s what’s in the pipeline this month.
1. 55 West Gate, Mansfield
Proposed two externally illuminated fascia signs and one externally illuminated hanging sign to shopfront. Photo: Google
2. 1 - 3 Church Street, Mansfield
New external signage for Lloyds Bank Photo: Google
3. Temporary prohibition of driving for gas mains replacement works on Jenny Becketts Lane, Mansfield
Nottinghamshire County Council has made an Order, under Section 14(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, as amended, in respect of roads at Mansfield in the district of Mansfield. The effects of the Order will be vehicles are prohibited from proceeding in the following length of road; Jenny Becketts Lane, Mansfield - from its junction with Southwell Road West to its junction with Faraday Road; all existing permanent restrictions will be temporarily suspended as required; the restrictions specified above shall only be in effect when the signs are in place. It is intended that the prohibitions respecting the above road or roads will apply as follows; from 8am until 5pm on Thursday, July 24. Photo: Google
4. Temporary closure of Bridleways No.175 and No.65 in Sutton
Nottinghamshire County Council has made an Order, under Section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which will be no person shall proceed on foot, cause any pedal cycle to proceed, cause any horse to proceed and cause any animal to proceed, on Sutton Bridleways No.175 and No.65 and Mansfield Bridleways No.50, No.23 and No.51. It is intended that the prohibition will apply until Monday, September 1. During the period of restriction there is no alternative route on public rights of way. The prohibition is required to enable bridge repairs and resurfacing works to be carried out and in respect of the likelihood of danger to the public and damage to the bridleway. Photo: Google
