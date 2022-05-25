Toppers are creative pieces made to cover the top of postboxes and designs have included everything from Easter scenes to Star Wars characters.

There are postbox toppers in Warsop, one on the corner opposite Sookholme Lane and another on the Robin Hood estate across the road from the Costcutter shop.

There are also toppers in Forest Town, and at supermarkets, and jubilee-themed toppers in Kirkby – although one from Kirkby was stolen before being replaced.

Creators report that they can take up to about a week to make, and cost between £10 and £25 for the materials. Some are knitted but others are created using crochet skills.

One of the topper stars is 53-year-old Becky Power, of Clipstone, who currently has two toppers being displayed in the area, one with Star Wars characters, and one featuring Garfield the cartoon cat.

She has now been asked by Clipstone Parish Council to create jubilee-themed toppers and is currently putting the finishing touches to them.

Becky said: “I am gobsmacked by the popularity of them, and can’t believe the kind words that have been said about them.

“I’d seen them being done elsewhere and thought I could do them too. If I help to make someone smile, then that is good.”

She said she had been knitting and crocheting since the age of about eight, and designs the toppers she makes by herself.

A couple have been made as test toppers, to see if they get damaged or stolen.

Becky said: “There is the cost to making them and the time that has gone into making them, so if they do get damaged or stolen, it can be quite sad really.

However, on the other hand, I have been stopped by people who have wanted to say how nice they are and that is special.”

She added that when she posted to Facebook a picture of her Star Wars-themed topper, it received more than 1,000 likes.

The postbox topper in Kirkby was made by Amy Williams.

She posted on social media it had been removed from the top of the gold postbox at the junction of Chapel Street and The Hill, celebrating swimmer Ollie Hynd’s gold medal at the London 2012 Paralympics.

She then shared the news she had put up a replacement one, saying: “Everything's crossed this one doesn't get stolen.”

Seen anymore toppers? Please send your details to [email protected]

1. warsop-sookholme-lane-topper2.jpg A Platinum Jubilee-themed postbox topper on the corner of Sookholme Lane in Warsop. Picture: Pauline Harris. Photo: Pauline Harris Photo Sales

2. Topper_ForestTown.jpeg A crowning glory for this postbox in Forest Town, in a picture taken by Sarah Foreman. This topper was made by Debbie Wiliamson. Photo: Sarah Foreman Photo Sales

3. Topper_AsdaForestTown.jpeg This topper, spotted by Sarah Foreman, is at Asda in Forest Town. Photo: Sarah Foreman Photo Sales

4. KirkbyCrown1.jpeg Crochet star Amy Williams created this topper for the Ollie Hynd gold postbox. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales