Mansfield and Ashfield MPs team up with nursing champion to end domestic violence

Lee Anderson MP for Ashfield and Eastwood, and Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield, met with Sarah Atkinson, Ashfield and Mansfield’s primary care liaison nurse for people with learning disabilities to discuss a Domestic Violence and Abuse (DVA) project and its potential roll out throughout the area.

Working alongside people who have suffered domestic violence, Sarah has designed a pocket sized information card designed in yellow and black, as these colours are known to be autistic friendly and help those who are visually impaired. Gender neutral characters show what hitting, sexual abuse, swearing and controlling behaviour looks like and useful contact numbers are listed on the reverse.

The discreet, easy to read resource, is the first of its kind nationally and is designed to help professions discuss DVA with people with a learning disability.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson, Sarah Atkinson and Mansfield MP Ben Bradley

Sarah Atkinson said: “Unfortunately, home is not a safe place for everyone, and we must do all that we can to ensure we identify and support survivors, before they become victims of this hidden abuse.

"I would love to get these cards out to every part of the community. "

Lee Anderson said: “Domestic Violence is a big problem and we need resources like this to really reach out to those with learning disabilities. I will do everything I can to support this project.”