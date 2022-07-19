Mansfield and Ashfield hospitals slash longest waiting times ahead of national deadline

New NHS performance figures show that no patients are waiting more than two years for treatment at King’s Mill, Newark and Mansfield Community Hospitals, as hardworking NHS staff across the city and county continue efforts to drive-down hospital waiting times.

The latest data also shows that Sherwood Forest Hospitals, which runs the three sites, has overseen 3,568 elective procedures as it worked to reduce its waiting list during May 2022. A further 138 patients also began treatments for cancer at the Trust during the same period.

Those efforts have helped Sherwood Forest Hospitals to successfully reduce its two-year waiting lists from 16 patients in February 2022 to zero by the end of June, ahead of a national deadline to eliminate all two-year waits by July 2022.

No patients are waiting more than two years for treatment at King’s Mill

In the same month, Nottingham University Hospitals, which runs the Queen’s Medical Centre, City Hospital and Ropewalk House, oversaw 15,720 elective procedures, with a further 488 patients beginning treatments for cancer.

At Nottingham University Hospitals, staff have also worked hard to achieve a significant reduction in the number of patients waiting more than two years for treatment from a peak of 394 patients in February to 87 today, with 43 of those patients choosing to wait longer.

Maggie McManus, interim chief operating officer at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “There is no doubt that the pandemic has had – and continues to have – a severe impact on NHS services, with demand remaining high for those services across the country.

“Behind each and every one of those statistics is a person who is waiting to receive treatment and I would like to thank those patients for their understanding while our hardworking NHS colleagues continue their work to reduce waiting lists.”