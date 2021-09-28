Petrol stations are running dry throughout Nottinghamshire and long queues are causing chaos for a fourth day for those needing to fill up their cars to go to work.

One reader, Gary Rigby, reported queuing for 55 minutes for fuel at Morrisons in Mansfield Woodhouse yesterday, as pumps around the area are being emptied as soon as they are restocked.

With news that the government is offering temporary visas to European drivers to attempt to improve the situation, some are now accusing ministers of failing to heed the warning signs for many months.

The queues at Morrisons in Mansfield Woodhouse yesterday

Commenting on the fuel and HGV driver crisis, East Midlands Chamber chief executive Scott Knowles said: “While we welcome the government’s intervention to offer temporary visas for 5,000 foreign lorry drivers, and to also suspend competition law between oil firms, this is merely sticking a tiny plaster on a gaping wound.

“The issue of HGV driver shortages existed long before Brexit and Covid-19, with the logistics industry losing workers to retirement and other sectors, whilst also struggling to attract younger employees.

“However, the reality of an estimated 25,000 European drivers returning home this year has left a huge hole in capacity, with the issue now exacerbated by driver training and testing being halted for more than a year due to the pandemic.

“The fuel shortage has brought all of these complex supply chain issues to a head, but other sectors had already been feeling the impact in recent months, including in retail where shelves are noticeably short of usual stock.”

Pumps are emptied within hours of being filled

As more people return to the high street and resume travel, demand for fuel is increasing, and putting a strain on the supply chain – something the pandemic had masked for some time.

Mr Knowles continued: “The common thread here is that demand is returning strongly after the pandemic – footfall is up in town and city centre high streets, and more people are using their cars again for work and travel, which together are boosting hard-hit sectors like retail, hospitality and leisure – and this is outstripping the capacity to supply.

“Ultimately, policymakers have taken for granted how supply chains work and failed to heed the warning signs that have been flashing for some time.

“For example, a haulage firm in East Midlands Chamber membership told us in June that it had lorries sat on the tarmac because it couldn’t find enough drivers, so this is by no means a temporary problem that will be solved overnight.

“Government should be prepared to significantly expand the number of visas issued within this scheme and convene a summit that brings business and decision-makers together to find both immediate and longer term solutions to the many challenges facing firms throughout the UK.

"Without further action, we now face the very real prospect of serious damage to our economic recovery and stifled growth.

“We could end up with another less than happy Christmas for many businesses and their customers across the country.”

