Mansfield and Ashfield food hygiene: 24 Elite takeaways, sandwich and chip shops which have received three consecutive five-star ratings

Scores on the Doors hands out an ‘Elite’ award for businesses which show real consistency in this field – achieving three five-star ratings for ‘very good’ food hygiene in a row.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business which has already achieved the top rating – with many not having had chance to be inspected three times – especially given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

To build up three sets of top marks can take more than four years.

These are the Mansfield and Ashfield businesses that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award by receiving three consecutive five-out-of-five ratings – information correct as of November 17, 2021.

1. Bodrum BBQ Grill Bodrum BBQ Grill, Albert Street, Mansfield town centre. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Chip Inn Chip Inn, Sutton Road, Huthwaite. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Classic Canton Classic Canton, Kingsway, Kirkby. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Domino's, Mansfield Domino's, Walkden Street, Mansfield town centre. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales