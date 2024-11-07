Mansfield and Ashfield councils to receive almost £100,000 in emergency funding for rough sleepers this winter

Councils across Nottinghamshire, including Mansfield and Ashfield, will receive emergency funding to protect rough sleepers from cold weather this winter.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner announced the additional money for local authorities as part of a £10m emergency fund.

The funding boost will save lives by ensuring rough sleepers have access to a safe and warm bed.

The money will go direct to councils in the highest need and support thousands of the most vulnerable people in society.

Last year, a devastating 155 people died sleeping rough on our streets.

Ashfield District Council is set to receive £27,893 and Mansfield District Council will receive £70,322.

Labour MP for Mansfield, Steve Yemm, said: “This Labour government is determined to help the most vulnerable in our society, and support the hard work of our councils, who have faced years of uncertainty over funding under the Tories.

“I am proud to be part of a government that is taking action to help rough sleepers be warm and safe this winter, and pleased to see councils in Nottinghamshire, especially Mansfield, receiving a share of this important fund.”

In the Budget, it was announced an additional £233m will go to tackling all forms of homelessness, taking total spending on reducing homelessness to nearly £1bn in 2025-26.

This money will directly fund critical services to prevent homelessness and support people into secure, stable housing - helping those at risk of homelessness to pay deposits and negotiate with landlords, reducing the overall need for temporary accommodation.

Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner, said: “Anyone forced to sleep rough on our streets represents a complete failure of the broken system we've inherited. It's a national disgrace, and we can’t keep sticking plasters on it.

“We are approaching the harshest months of the year which is why we are taking immediate action to reach anyone sleeping rough and help them off the streets this winter.

“Bringing together Ministers across government is a crucial step to tackle this crisis at its root and ensure everyone has access to the basic right of safe and secure housing.”

These measures come alongside the government reinvesting in the NHS, increasing wages for the lowest earners and building an economy that will grow to create opportunity for all.