Before the end of the college academic year, staff at Nottingham Trent University’s Allied Health Centre discussed learning opportunities at the university with the Level 3 health and social care students, as well as letting them test out some of the latest, high-tech equipment to assist with practical-based studies.

Students visited the medical simulation room, equipped with mannequins which are used to check blood pressure and simulate certain medical conditions.

There was a mock CPR challenge using the compression technique

The group took part in a mock CPR exercise with the specialist mannequins to see who could get their patient’s heart beating first by using an effective compression technique. They were instructed how to use a defibrillator in a hospital setting and learnt practical skills to help them with their next steps at university.

The visit provided the Level 3 group with a valuable insight into the course content and facilities available at the university centre, which is situated adjacent to West Nottinghamshire College’s Derby Road campus.

The experience of learning valuable lifesaving skills will support them in their future careers.

Alice Regulski, health and social care student, said: “I found my experience at NTU to be really useful as it allowed me to become more open with my study pathway choice after college. The facilities that the university provides for health and social care students are immaculate and more people should consider studying at NTU.”

Janine Bramley, health, education and service industries placement co-ordinator, said: “Nottingham Trent University staff gave our students a fantastic opportunity to link theory to practice, as well as giving them a deeper understanding of the opportunities available to them once they have completed their Level 3 qualifications.

“Everyone came away from the workshop feeling excited about their next steps and as a department we look forward to working with NTU again in the near future to help encourage more learners to continue their studies there.”

Each year the college provides education and training to some 14,000 full and part-time students (including 4,000 apprentices) across all major industry sectors from entry to university-level.