Mansfield and Ashfield charity shops looking for donations this spring

We reached out to charity shops on your Chad Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mansfieldchad to find out which shops were accepting donations at this time, since some shops pause donations when they become overwhelmed with stock.

After Christmas, donations typically increase, but they often decline after January and as the year progresses.

Other factors resulting in a decrease of donations include the rise of resale apps like eBay and Depop, along with the increasing cost of living, which may lead people to keep items longer or share with family and friends.

In order to support charity shops this spring, we want to inform readers about where they can donate their pre-loved items over the coming weeks.

We have put together a list of charity shops in Mansfield and Ashfield that are currently accepting donations.

If you work at a charity shop and are currently accepting donations, please let us know so we can add your shop to this list.

Charity shops A list of charity shops in Mansfield and Ashfield that are currently accepting donations from the community.

PDSA Sutton-in-Ashfield PDSA Sutton are urging animal lovers to have a clear-out and to donate any unwanted items to help sick and injured pets in the local area. PDSA Charity Shop, located 31 Low Street, Sutton. Their phone number is 01623 554244. The shop is open Monday to Saturday from 9am-5pm. For more details, visit: www.facebook.com/SuttoninAshfieldPDSACharityShop

Lashes HQ Lashes HQ is a "pre-loved" charity shop located in Forest Town. Opening Hours: Wednesday 9am-3pm, Thursday 9am-1pm, Friday 9am-1pm, and Saturday 9am-1pm. For more information, see: www.lashesfoundation.co.uk/about-3

Jack of all Hearts Located in Handley Arcade Mansfield, the shop is a fundraiser helping people with brain cancer. No: 07886 028710