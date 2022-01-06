The hit show returns to our TV screens this week with a new crop of hopeful candidates trying to avoid hearing the dreaded words ‘you’re fired’ and win a £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar, who has already invested close to £3 million in new business start-ups through the show.

And contestants are already being sought for the next series by Naked TV, the firm behind the hit production.

Auditions start next month, so if you think you’ve got what it takes to survive in the boardroom, see shortaudition.net/TheApprentice17

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Could you be Lord Sugar's next apprentice?