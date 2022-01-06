Mansfield and Ashfield candidates wanted for The Apprentice

Budding entrepreneurs from Mansfield and Ashfield are being encouraged to apply to be on series 17 of The Apprentice.

By John Smith
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 9:29 am

The hit show returns to our TV screens this week with a new crop of hopeful candidates trying to avoid hearing the dreaded words ‘you’re fired’ and win a £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar, who has already invested close to £3 million in new business start-ups through the show.

And contestants are already being sought for the next series by Naked TV, the firm behind the hit production.

Auditions start next month, so if you think you’ve got what it takes to survive in the boardroom, see shortaudition.net/TheApprentice17

