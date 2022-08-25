Staff and students have come together to mark the achievements of all the students, who have worked exceptionally hard over the past couple of years to secure these grades.

Alongside the continued success of the academy, which is part of The Two Counties Trust, some particular individual highlights include Suzy Phelan who achieved three grade 9’s, five grade 8’s and grade 7, Sonny Walters achieved seven grade 9’s, one grade 7 and one grade 6, Jay Millar achieved three grade 9’s, four grade 8’s and two grade 7’s and Binaya Dharmapala who achieved three grade 9’s, four grade 8’s, one grade 6 and one grade 5.

Binaya said: “Hooray! The whole experience of opening my GCSE results was the most suspenseful and satisfying ever. My hard work paid off. Thank you to all my teachers.”

Kaycie Harrison, achieved five grade 9’s, one grade 8 and two Distinctions, said: “I am so shocked and couldn’t believe the results when I opened them. I am so excited for the doorways it will open in the future.”

Katrina Kerry, headteacher of Manor Academy, said: “At Manor we are delighted that our students’ hard work and determination has paid off with these great results, over 50 per cent of the cohort have achieved some results at grade 7’s or better. Each student has done themselves, their community and our academy proud.

“This year’s results are a culmination of five years of ambition, teamwork and high-quality teaching; I would also like to recognise the outstanding work of our teachers and support staff, especially after such a difficult two years.

“I am very proud to be the headteacher of The Manor Academy and these results reflect our school’s values and continuing improvement.

"I would like to wish all of our leavers the very best of luck in the future.”

Wesley Davies, chief executive officer of The Two Counties Trust, said: "We are delighted to see Manor Academy continuing on its strong upward trajectory, reflected in today’s results.”

Undefined: readMore

1. Manor Academy GCSE results Binaya Dharmapala who got three grade 9’s, four grade 8’s, one grade 6 and one grade 5, with her parents and headteacher, Katrina Kerry Photo: The Two Counties Trust Photo Sales

2. Manor Academy GCSE results Binaya Dharmapala with her parents Photo: The Two Counties Trust Photo Sales

3. Manor Academy GCSE results Caitlin Morley and Brad Cheesemond Photo: The Two Counties Trust Photo Sales

4. Manor Academy GCSE results Kaycie Harrison who achieved five grade 9’s, one grade 8 and two Distinctions with headteacher, Katrina Kerry Photo: The Two Counties Trust Photo Sales