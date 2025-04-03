Mandatory dementia training for all Mansfield hospital staff after family criticise patient’s ‘appalling’ care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All staff members working for a Nottinghamshire hospitals trust must now undergo mandatory dementia training after a patient’s family criticised the ‘appalling’ and ‘undignified’ care he received before he died.

Brian Elgie, a former economics lecturer, died aged 75 in October 2023, after being admitted to King’s Mill Hospital, near Mansfield, with stomach problems.

Mr Elgie had been living with dementia – leading to the ongoing decline of brain function – at the time.

After being taken to the hospital by ambulance, his family said he was exposed to “a catalogue of many errors” in his care.

Kerry Elgie pictured with her Mum, Mary, and her sister, Ffion

During a Sherwood Forest Hospitals Board meeting on Thursday, April 3, a video was shown to highlight the errors in treatment Mr Elgie received before his death, and what changes have been made since to improve.

Kerry Elgie, one of his daughters, described his care as ‘appalling’.

She said: “He was unfortunately left on the ambulance bed in the waiting bay area in A&E, and he went wandering, and that was the first experience with coming into King’s Mill Hospital.”

Ffion, his other daughter, added: “It was the first of a catalogue of many errors that were experienced, sadly.”

Georgina Goulding, the Trust's Specialist Admiral Nurse

His family said during the presentation that Mr Elgie’s medication had been lost “some time between moving between departments and wards”.

This included citalopram, an antidepressant that is also prescribed for patients living with dementia, who develop changes in mood and behaviour.

Ffion said: “My dad then had about three days of not taking citalopram, so he wasn’t weaned off it.

“When they did acknowledge the medication had been lost, they then gave dad the wrong dose and at the wrong time of day.

“Just like it was poor communication with us, it was poor communication between wards and departments.”

The family further said it was “exceptionally difficult” in getting information out of staff, and that it was conflicting.

Ffion said: “He had really gone down hill in these two to three days.

“The consultant at dad’s bedside was talking to us about dad’s death, right in front of my dad.

“Mum saw him the day before he died, and he didn’t really recognise her, and mum didn’t really recognise him, but he told her that he loved her.”

Speaking on behalf of the trust, Georgina Goulding, who is part of the trust’s specialist dementia team, said Mr Elgie’s condition had been misunderstood, which led to “undignified care and rapid deterioration”.

She said: “Upon reflection we are aware of multiple barriers of why the family didn’t get in contact with the dementia team, visibility and lack of awareness in the team was one of them.

“Since meeting with the Elgie family, we have worked together to make sure these barriers are addressed and that no stories like Brian’s happen again.”

The trust has been working with the family on a campaign project to create posters and campaign packs that are shared across hospital facilities.

Ms Goulding said: “We’ve also made massive changes to our dementia training here at Sherwood Forest Hospitals.

“As of April 2025, dementia tier one training will be mandatory for all our workforce.”

David Selwyn, acting chief executive for the trust, said there had been a “real theme” in the basic standards of care not being addressed.

He said any lessons would go through the trust’s quality committee to address any further concerns.