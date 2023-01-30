Forestry England are looking for a Centre Manager to lead the team at Sherwood Pines.

The successful candidate would be overseeing the day to day running, and development of the successful visitor attractions at Sherwood Pines.

The job description promises that the role will be “very rewarding” and “no two days will be the same”.The Sherwood Pines Centre Manager will take the lead on ensuring a safe and fantastic visitor experience for up to 500,000 visits each year and be responsible for all parts of the visitor journey.

Job vacancy at Sherwood Pines

The job description states: “Forestry England looks after more land and more trees than any other organisation in the country, shaping landscapes for people, wildlife and timber. It's a job that never stops growing.”The full time position is offered with a salary of £27,779 to £30,168.

The job role also involves working closely with business partners in the delivery of activities including Go Ape tree top adventures, cycle centre, cafe and overnight accommodations.

The candidate would also be expected to oversee the safe delivery of services including car parking, cycle trails, play areas, walking and running trails, Active Forest programme, visitor welcome, learning and much more.

The deadline for applications is before 11.55 pm on Sunday February 19.

Sherwood Pines Forest Park is a forest park near Kings Clipstone, Nottinghamshire. Originally called Clipstone Heath, it was acquired by Forestry England in 1925.

