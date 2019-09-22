Man wanted in connection with Mansfield robbery

Nottinghamshire Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with a robbery in Mansfield,

It happened at around 9.15pm on September 1, at Carlo's Wine Table in Carter Lane, Mansfield.

Do you recognise this man?

A man entered the store and demanded for the victim to give him money. The man left the store empty handed after a panic alarm was activated.

No one was hurt during the incident.

If you recognise him or think you can help call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 864 of September 1, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.