Man to appear in court charged in connection with Mansfield car key burglary

A man is due to appear in court charged in connection with a car key burglary and an attempted burglary in Mansfield.

Mark Winfield, 38, of no fixed address, is charged with one count of burglary, one count of attempted burglary, two counts of theft and one count of taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.



He is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court today, Friday June 7.



The charges relate to a car key burglary at a property in Lamond Close and an attempted burglary at an address in Rannoch Drive on January 6, 2019.



Winfield was arrested during the early hours of yesterday after officers swiftly responded to a report, from a member of the public, of suspicious activity in the Woodborough Road area of Mansfield.



We would like to remind people that legal proceedings are active in this case.



As such, we would urge people to be careful when posting any prejudicial comments on social media as these could place you in contempt of court.