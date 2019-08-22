Man taken to hospital after Sutton 'stabbing'

A man was taken to hospital after a reported stabbing in Sutton.

Officers were called to Davies Avenue in Sutton in Ashfield following reports of a stabbing yesterday (August 21) at around 10.45pm.

A man suffered minor injuries to his head and was treated at Kings Mills Hospital.

Officers remained at the scene overnight with investigations continuing.

Detective Inspector Gayle Hart who is leading the investigation said: "We believe this was targeted and not a random attack.

"We don't believe there is a risk to the wider community and we want the local community to know that we are treating this incident very seriously.

"We are working on a number of leads to ensure we can track down those who were responsible."

Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to ring 101 and quote incident number 976 of 21 August 2019.