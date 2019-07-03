Man suffered fractured wrist after being pushed to the floor in King's Mill hospital car park

Police are investigating a report that a 58-year-old man suffered a fractured wrist after being pushed to the floor following a parking dispute in a hospital car park.

Officers want to speak to this man, pictured on CCTV, in connection with the incident at King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, at around 10.30am on Friday 19 June.

Officers want to speak to this man

He may have information that could help the enquiry.

Enquiries are continuing but officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

If you have information that could help the enquiry, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 252 of 19 June 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.