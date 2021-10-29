Paul Ward shed five stones in less than a year after joining the Turner Hall Slimming World group at Mansfield Woodhouse, in August, 2020.

Originally from Swanwick, Paul weighed in at 20 stone 12 llbs when he started his weight loss and, as of June, now weighs 15 stone 12lbs.

During his battle to beat the bulge his chest size dropped from 52 inches to 48 inches, clothing from XXXL to XL and his waist from 42 inches to 36 inches.

Paul today

The now trim 59, year old, who was a former manager at Tesco before retirement but now works part-time as personal shopper at the Jubilee Way store, is hoping to encourage others.

Paul, who attended the fat busting sessions with his wife Julie, says losing the weight has given him “a new lease of life” and boosted his health and confidence. Julie, who is a 54-year-old Sutton nursery manager also lost a stone with the club.

He said: “With the amazing support of Julie, I joined the club. I never thought I’d do it, to lose this amount is fantastic, I feel so much better, I do so much more. It was good for my health too, I have had two heart operations in the past.”

Paul before his weight loss

Paul’s Slimming World journey saw him determined to lose the weight, even during lockdowns.

"My success is down to the encouragement of our Slimming World consultant Lee Madin, my wife, and the other club members who were a superb, friendly team who kept me motivated even when we had to meet on Zoom. I didn’t want to let them down.

"Lee showed total belief in me and built my confidence and the team were with me every minute. Julie didn’t need to go to the club, but she went to support me and I supported her.”

Now Lee enjoys playing badminton, walking and sports.

He said: “I used to walk the dog, just because she needed to go out, but now we walk all the time, I find myself walking quite briskly and thoroughly enjoy it.

"I still go to the club, for the friendship, I hope I can help encourage others. If I can do it, others can too.”