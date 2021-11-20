Phillip Frost, 67, was convicted of ten counts of indecent assault on a girl aged under 14 following a five-day trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

He was also made subject of a sexual harm prevention order and must sign the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely.

Frost, who committed the offences in Nottinghamshire in the 1970s and 1980s, was sentenced on November 9.

Phillip Frost has been jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of historical sexual abuse

Investigator Gary Dodd said: “I'd like to praise the strength and bravery of the three survivors who came forward and trusted the police service to investigate.

“Frost’s sentencing will never make up for what happened but I hope it gives them some comfort to know that he has been locked up for a significant amount of time.

"I also hope this sentencing reassures people that Nottinghamshire Police takes sexual abuse extremely seriously. We would encourage anyone affected, even if the abuse happened a long time ago, to report it and we will investigate comprehensively and compassionately."

There are a number of different agencies who are able to offer independent help and support to survivors of sexual abuse in Nottinghamshire.

More information on these services and details on who to contact if you have been a victim of a sexual offence can be found by visiting www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice.